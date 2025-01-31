New indoor play park to be built in Spittal

Armin Delic is planning to open an indoor play park in the former Vifzack store. "My girlfriend and I came up with the idea because we have children ourselves," says the 28-year-old. "Parents know only too well how difficult it is to find childcare for their little ones. Whether it's after school or for errands in the city." The master painter would also have two teachers for his future project. "The area of around 350 square meters also needs to be looked after. On the first floor, you can compare the park with the one in the Atrio shopping center. There will be various stations. Two cinemas for kids of different ages are planned in the basement, which will be accessible via a slide."