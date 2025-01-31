Vorteilswelt
Painting company first

New indoor play park to be built in Spittal

31.01.2025 14:00

Young master painter fills vacancy in the town of Lieser and plans play park in the town center. The new offer is intended to relieve parents. 

Armin Delic is planning to open an indoor play park in the former Vifzack store. "My girlfriend and I came up with the idea because we have children ourselves," says the 28-year-old. "Parents know only too well how difficult it is to find childcare for their little ones. Whether it's after school or for errands in the city." The master painter would also have two teachers for his future project. "The area of around 350 square meters also needs to be looked after. On the first floor, you can compare the park with the one in the Atrio shopping center. There will be various stations. Two cinemas for kids of different ages are planned in the basement, which will be accessible via a slide."

Master painter Armin Delic opens a painting business in the former Vifzack building.
Master painter Armin Delic opens a painting business in the former Vifzack building.
However, the man from Spittal is not yet able to realize his plan. "For financial reasons, a paint shop will be opened here first. In about two years' time, the playground will be the subject," says Delic, who runs a painting business.

There is still a room available in the store. "I'd like to rent it out," he says, thinking of pedicurists and nail designers. For Mayor Gerhard Köfer, the project has a special value. "On the one hand, it fills a vacancy, and on the other, it creates an attractive offer."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisa Aschbacher
Elisa Aschbacher
