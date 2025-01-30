"As Tears Go By"
British singer Marianne Faithfull (78) is dead
Marianne Faithfull is dead. The dazzling British musician died at the age of 78 in her native London. She became famous in the 1960s. The first big hit at the time was "As Tears go By" and was penned by Rolling Stones stars Keith Richards and Mick Jagger, who reportedly didn't like the song themselves.
Faithfull died peacefully in London on Thursday, surrounded by her family, her spokesperson said: "She will be missed with all our hearts." The Briton also had Austro-Hungarian roots. She was the child of a British officer and an Austrian noblewoman.
The singer leaves behind a musical legacy that spans several decades. She began her singing career in 1964 with the song "As Tears Go By". She also became famous with the song "The Ballad of Lucy Jordan" from 1974 - about a well-off housewife who, at the age of 37, realizes that she hasn't really lived her life. Arranging flowers, looking after children, cooking. She decides to break out and live out her longings. A timeless story full of longing. A central sentence: She never drove through Paris in an open car, with the warm wind in her hair. At the end of the song, she unfortunately ended up on a rooftop.
Further successful singles, including "The Litte Bird" and "Summer Nights", followed.
As an actress, Faithfull was seen in "Shopping" and a "Hamlet" film adaptation, among others. In 1999, Faithfull was ranked 25th among the 100 best women in rock 'n' roll. She performed on stage for more than 45 years.
Successes and falls shaped her life
Faithfull's life was characterized by successes and crashes. At times, her relationship with Jagger dominated the media coverage of her, and the artist first became addicted to cocaine and then to heroin. After an overdose of sleeping pills, she lay in a coma for several days. Faithfull lost custody of her son and lived on the streets for almost two years. But she came back in 1979 and finally got off drugs.
The former convent student had been struggling with health problems since her youth, particularly with her lungs. Before her 75th birthday, while working on a new album, she was hit hard by coronavirus and said at the time, "I almost died". She also suffered from Long Covid afterwards. As a young girl, she dreamed of a career as an opera singer in plays by Mozart. She ended up in rock'n'roll. And became one of the best in her profession.
Her last album "She Walks in Beauty" was released in 2021.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.