British singer Marianne Faithfull (78) is dead

The singer leaves behind a musical legacy that spans several decades. She began her singing career in 1964 with the song "As Tears Go By". She also became famous with the song "The Ballad of Lucy Jordan" from 1974 - about a well-off housewife who, at the age of 37, realizes that she hasn't really lived her life. Arranging flowers, looking after children, cooking. She decides to break out and live out her longings. A timeless story full of longing. A central sentence: She never drove through Paris in an open car, with the warm wind in her hair. At the end of the song, she unfortunately ended up on a rooftop.