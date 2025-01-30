Apprenticeship fair
Immerse yourself in the world of work for three days
Which job suits me? Carinthia's young people can find out at the big apprenticeship fair...
Mechanic, confectioner or administrative assistant - the range of professions advertised at the apprenticeship fair is not only long, but also full of opportunities to get a taste of the various sectors. The fair was opened in front of 1200 young people, who are the real stars of the halls, with many prominent figures from business, politics and education.
After the musical highlight, the MS3 Hasnerschule choir, the exhibitors' stands were immediately stormed. The aisles were bustling with inquisitive young people, who were full of zest for action and were asking the professionals lots of questions.
Explore, get to know and try out
Admittedly, it is not easy to decide which sector to try out first, given the wide range on offer. After all, each sector offers interesting and exciting opportunities to get to know the respective profession better.
As Carinthian trade fairs, we are happy to make our contribution to motivating young people to take up exciting professions so that Carinthia can continue to function well in the future!
Bernhard Erler, Geschäftsführer der Kärntner Messen
At the Kelag stand, young people climb a tree for all they're worth, at the Warmbad-Villach vocational school, small marzipan balls are turned into beautiful rose petals and at Werzer's Hotels am Wörthersee, their olfactory buds are put to the test - blindly guessing different spices is no easy task!
Our motivation is to make the opportunities and advantages of apprenticeships more visible - because they teach you something sensible in theory and practice. The young people also benefit personally.
Markus Binderbauer, Geschäftsführer der JIM Marketing
Sugar dispensers and flashlights
Technology enthusiasts are in good hands in the hands-on hall. Whether it's soldering flashlights or building a candy dispenser with a soap bubble function - here the imagination is given free rein. So if you're not yet sure which profession to choose - "when you grow up" - you should definitely stop by the apprenticeship fair!
The "Krone" will also be there for you tomorrow to accompany the inquisitive young adults on the way to their dream job. After all, nothing is more important than a successful start to an exciting career and an apprenticeship is the perfect way to do this.
Unusual apprenticeships: from laboratories to luxury yachts
There are a total of 215 apprenticeships that young people can choose from - over 130 of which are presented at the Carinthian Apprenticeship Fair (see article on the left). There are also some unusual ones, such as Lena, who is doing a double apprenticeship as a chemical laboratory technician and chemical process technician (with Matura) at the company Imerys. "You have to work precisely in this profession," says Lena.
Apprenticeship fair 2025
- Over 130 apprenticeships can be learned about, experienced and, above all, tried out in Halls 1 and 2 of the Carinthian trade fair until Saturday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
- Admission is free on all days! On Saturday there will also be a Family Day, where interested young people can take another look at the career opportunities together with their relatives. Don't miss out!
Precision and dexterity are also required for glass construction technicians. Among other things, they engrave works of art in glass. Sinnex, on the other hand, manufactures luxury yachts and trains apprentices as carpentry technicians, upholsterers and paint technicians.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.