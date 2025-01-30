Immerse yourself in the world of work for three days

Unusual apprenticeships: from laboratories to luxury yachts

There are a total of 215 apprenticeships that young people can choose from - over 130 of which are presented at the Carinthian Apprenticeship Fair (see article on the left). There are also some unusual ones, such as Lena, who is doing a double apprenticeship as a chemical laboratory technician and chemical process technician (with Matura) at the company Imerys. "You have to work precisely in this profession," says Lena.