Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Apprenticeship fair

Immerse yourself in the world of work for three days

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 17:15

Which job suits me? Carinthia's young people can find out at the big apprenticeship fair... 

0 Kommentare

Mechanic, confectioner or administrative assistant - the range of professions advertised at the apprenticeship fair is not only long, but also full of opportunities to get a taste of the various sectors. The fair was opened in front of 1200 young people, who are the real stars of the halls, with many prominent figures from business, politics and education.

After the musical highlight, the MS3 Hasnerschule choir, the exhibitors' stands were immediately stormed. The aisles were bustling with inquisitive young people, who were full of zest for action and were asking the professionals lots of questions.

Trained guides lead the pupils through the various stations. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Trained guides lead the pupils through the various stations.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Those interested can head up high at the Kelag company. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Those interested can head up high at the Kelag company.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Hairy affair: the children have great fun with the hairdressing apprentices (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Hairy affair: the children have great fun with the hairdressing apprentices
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Chemical reactions - the youngsters can experience this up close at the trade fair. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Chemical reactions - the youngsters can experience this up close at the trade fair.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
More difficult than it looks: Building a brick wall also aroused interest. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
More difficult than it looks: Building a brick wall also aroused interest.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

Explore, get to know and try out
Admittedly, it is not easy to decide which sector to try out first, given the wide range on offer. After all, each sector offers interesting and exciting opportunities to get to know the respective profession better.

Zitat Icon

As Carinthian trade fairs, we are happy to make our contribution to motivating young people to take up exciting professions so that Carinthia can continue to function well in the future!

Bernhard Erler, Geschäftsführer der Kärntner Messen

At the Kelag stand, young people climb a tree for all they're worth, at the Warmbad-Villach vocational school, small marzipan balls are turned into beautiful rose petals and at Werzer's Hotels am Wörthersee, their olfactory buds are put to the test - blindly guessing different spices is no easy task!

Zitat Icon

Our motivation is to make the opportunities and advantages of apprenticeships more visible - because they teach you something sensible in theory and practice. The young people also benefit personally.

Markus Binderbauer, Geschäftsführer der JIM Marketing

Sugar dispensers and flashlights
Technology enthusiasts are in good hands in the hands-on hall. Whether it's soldering flashlights or building a candy dispenser with a soap bubble function - here the imagination is given free rein. So if you're not yet sure which profession to choose - "when you grow up" - you should definitely stop by the apprenticeship fair!

The "Krone" will also be there for you tomorrow to accompany the inquisitive young adults on the way to their dream job. After all, nothing is more important than a successful start to an exciting career and an apprenticeship is the perfect way to do this.

Unusual apprenticeships: from laboratories to luxury yachts
There are a total of 215 apprenticeships that young people can choose from - over 130 of which are presented at the Carinthian Apprenticeship Fair (see article on the left). There are also some unusual ones, such as Lena, who is doing a double apprenticeship as a chemical laboratory technician and chemical process technician (with Matura) at the company Imerys. "You have to work precisely in this profession," says Lena.

The chemical laboratory technicians work with joy and precision at Imerys (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
The chemical laboratory technicians work with joy and precision at Imerys
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
There are three apprenticeships to learn at Sinnex: carpenter, upholsterer and paint technician. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
There are three apprenticeships to learn at Sinnex: carpenter, upholsterer and paint technician.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
As a glass construction technician, manual dexterity is required - otherwise there will be broken glass. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
As a glass construction technician, manual dexterity is required - otherwise there will be broken glass.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)

Apprenticeship fair 2025

  • Over 130 apprenticeships can be learned about, experienced and, above all, tried out in Halls 1 and 2 of the Carinthian trade fair until Saturday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
  • Admission is free on all days! On Saturday there will also be a Family Day, where interested young people can take another look at the career opportunities together with their relatives. Don't miss out!

Precision and dexterity are also required for glass construction technicians. Among other things, they engrave works of art in glass. Sinnex, on the other hand, manufactures luxury yachts and trains apprentices as carpentry technicians, upholsterers and paint technicians.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Krall
Christian Krall
Porträt von Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf