ÖFB Cup: Stripfing vs Hartberg – LIVE from 6pm

Hartberg warned after Stripfing's win over Rapid

Schmid and his team will visit their old home ground - the game will be played at the Generali Arena. There is a lot of respect for Stripfing, as the second division team beat Rapid in the fall. "This is an unpleasant opponent, we have to be prepared for a difficult game and are warned after the win against Rapid," emphasized Schmid. "Our attitude, high concentration and tactical discipline will be crucial."