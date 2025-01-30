Here in the live ticker:
ÖFB Cup: Stripfing vs Hartberg – LIVE from 6pm
ÖFB Cup quarter-final: Second division side Stripfing host Hartberg. We will be reporting live from 6pm - see below.
Here is the live ticker:
The composition of the quarter-final pairings alone is enough to make the remaining underdogs in the competition dream. Salzburg and Sturm have taken it in turns to win the Cup trophy since 2014. It is now possible that both clubs will no longer be involved in the final round, paving the way for an underdog triumph like Pasching last achieved in 2013.
However, Hartberg coach Manfred Schmid does not want to think that far ahead just yet. "Right now, our full focus is on Stripfing," emphasized the Viennese. "But of course we have the dream of winning the cup. Otherwise there would be no point in taking part in the competition at all."
Hartberg warned after Stripfing's win over Rapid
Schmid and his team will visit their old home ground - the game will be played at the Generali Arena. There is a lot of respect for Stripfing, as the second division team beat Rapid in the fall. "This is an unpleasant opponent, we have to be prepared for a difficult game and are warned after the win against Rapid," emphasized Schmid. "Our attitude, high concentration and tactical discipline will be crucial."
While Hartberg are hoping to reach their fourth Cup semi-final after 1995, 2012 and 2022, Stripfinger are aiming for another sensation, as coach Emin Sulimani explained. "Hartberg are clear favorites, we're second to last in the 2nd division. Everything has to come together, but we certainly want to win."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.