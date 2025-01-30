US plane crash
Sad certainty after crash: all occupants dead
According to the authorities, all 67 occupants of the two planes in a plane crash in the US capital Washington have died. "At this point, we don't believe there are any survivors," said fire chief John Donnelly. The rescue operation is now continuing.
So far, 27 passengers from the aircraft and one person from the helicopter have been recovered dead. Work will continue to find all the bodies, Donnelly said.
On Wednesday evening, a passenger plane with 64 people on board collided with a US military helicopter on its approach to land near Ronald Reagan Airport (DCA) in Washington. It is not yet clear how the collision occurred. Both aircraft crashed into the water. There were three passengers in the military helicopter, according to US media reports. Boats and divers searched for survivors in the ice-cold water overnight.
Airport to reopen today
The airport should reopen today. "It's safe," said Jack Potter from the Washington Metropolitan Area Airport Authority. The recovery work being carried out on the site was taking place in the water. Air traffic will therefore resume at 11 a.m. (local time) this morning.
According to the US Department of Defense, the helicopter was on a training flight. It is unclear why the military aircraft got into the flight path of the passenger plane, said the head of the airline American Airlines, Robert Isom.
According to official information, there were no abnormalities before the collision. "Everything was completely normal before the crash," said US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Anyone who lives in Washington regularly sees "military helicopters flying up and down the river". It was a clear night with good visibility. The low temperatures made the work of the rescue teams more difficult - in the past few days they were well below freezing, and it only got noticeably warmer at the beginning of the week.
Figure skaters also on board
According to the US Figure Skating Association, around 15 of its athletes were on board the American Airlines regional jet, which was coming from Wichita in the state of Kansas. Athletes from Russia were also on the plane, Russian state media reported. Russia has since expressed its condolences to the relatives of its citizens. The former world figure skating champions, Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were on board.
Helicopter crew knew about plane
A webcam at the Kennedy Center in Washington showed an explosion in the air over the river at 9.47 p.m. (local time). A burning and rapidly descending aircraft could then be seen. Radio communications between the tower and the helicopter showed that the crew knew that the aircraft was in the vicinity. Divers have since pulled one of the two flight recorders, the so-called black box, out of the Potomac, CBS reported. This box collects data and also records radio traffic and communication in the cockpit.
People gathered at Reagan Airport waiting for news about the fate of their loved ones. Hamaad Raza told a local radio station that his wife had written him a message saying that she would be landing in 20 minutes. His reply could no longer be fully transmitted to her cell phone. "That's when I realized something was wrong."
Trump wrote on his Truth Social portal that the helicopter had flown directly towards the aircraft over a longer period of time. "It's a clear night, the lights of the plane were on, why didn't the helicopter go up or down or turn?" The tower should have told the crew of the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the aircraft. "This is a bad situation that apparently should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!"
Plane crashed in Potomac in 1982
The accident brought back memories of 1982: on January 13, 1982, an Air Florida Boeing 737 crashed shortly after take-off, also near what was then Washington National Airport. The plane first struck a bridge and then fell into the ice-covered Potomac. 78 people died, four of them on the ground. Five people survived the accident. The cause is thought to be icing on the wings and engines.
The last time a passenger plane with a similar number of people on board crashed in the USA was in 2009 - near Buffalo in the state of New York. Back then, all 49 occupants and one person on the ground died. One of the deadliest plane crashes in the USA was American Airlines Flight 191 on May 25, 1979, when an engine fell off during take-off at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, killing 271 people on board and two on the ground.
