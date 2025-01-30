Blue and black want priority for “Made in Austria”

Paving stones from Portugal, furniture from Lithuania

The current situation is leading to bizarre excesses, such as paving stones from Portugal for the market square in Bad Goisern and office furniture from Lithuania and Turkey for public administration equipment. This is a thorn in the side of the FPÖ in particular. In any case, the Freedom Party's election manifesto already referred to an "urgently needed Austrian economic patriotism". Companies that are Austrian-owned and produce red-white-red products should enjoy tax advantages and apparently also be more likely to win tenders. A negotiator from the Freedom Party told "Krone": "With so much money, you have to make sure that Austrian companies get a chance, because they pay taxes here and create jobs here."