After the Glockner drama, alpinist says: “I’m sorry”

Even for experienced mountaineers, it is hard to understand how this tragic death at an altitude of more than 3,000 meters could have happened. It would have taken the duo far too long to climb the Glockner in winter, and there were also adverse weather conditions with strong winds and icy cold. The pair did not make an emergency call, other climbers raised the alarm because they saw lights on the Stüdlgrat ridge below the summit at night.