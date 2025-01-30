Message via lawyer
After the Glockner drama, alpinist says: “I’m sorry”
A woman (33) froze to death on the Großglockner, Austria's highest mountain, on the night of January 18. The public prosecutor's office opened an investigation against her partner and companion on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. Now the accused is speaking out through his defense lawyer: "He is incredibly sorry."
Even for experienced mountaineers, it is hard to understand how this tragic death at an altitude of more than 3,000 meters could have happened. It would have taken the duo far too long to climb the Glockner in winter, and there were also adverse weather conditions with strong winds and icy cold. The pair did not make an emergency call, other climbers raised the alarm because they saw lights on the Stüdlgrat ridge below the summit at night.
Around midnight, the man from Tennengau is said to have left his partner 50 meters below the summit to get help. The 33-year-old froze to death. At around 10 a.m. on Sunday, mountaineers reached the spot and recovered the lifeless body of the Flachgau woman.
Lawyer: "My client is not confessing"
Now the 36-year-old is speaking for the first time after the incident and has sent his condolences via defense lawyer Kurt Jelinek: "He is so sorry. He will not confess to the accusation." The 33-year-old's family continues to stand by the accused, Jelinek emphasized in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
The 33-year-old was recently buried and there was great sympathy. In the meantime, the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation against the 36-year-old. The offense of involuntary manslaughter is under investigation. One of the reasons: the man from Tennengau is considered a very experienced mountaineer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
