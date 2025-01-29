After 1:4 at Salzburg
Dedic: “Weak performance from the start!”
Read what they had to say after the clash between Red Bull Salzburg and Atletico Madrid HERE!
Adam Daghim (Salzburg goalscorer): "Atletico are of course a big club, better than us, we saw that quite clearly. We have to learn from that and then we have to try to do better in the cup game and in the league. The whole team is to blame for the defeat, it's not about blaming defenders or strikers for anything. I scored, but we lost. The important thing is to win games, we didn't do that. We have to improve to come back next year and do better. When you score as a striker, it gives you confidence. The way I saw the ball coming, I definitely knew it was going to be a goal."
Diego Simeone (Atletico coach): "It's important to be in the last 16 and not have to play these play-off games. But for me, the most important thing is the character of the team. We interpreted the game better than last time. We got off to a good start and were aggressive right from the start. We dealt with the situations well. We want to repeat that and keep playing like that."
Amar Dedic (Salzburg defender): "We put in a poor performance from the start. They were simply far superior. You get punished quickly at such a level. There were simply too many mistakes and too many easy mistakes at the back. You just concede a few goals against a team like that. The Champions League was a bit too high for us this season, to be honest. Now it's time to Focus on the league."
