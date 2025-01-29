Dedic: “Weak performance from the start!”

Adam Daghim (Salzburg goalscorer): "Atletico are of course a big club, better than us, we saw that quite clearly. We have to learn from that and then we have to try to do better in the cup game and in the league. The whole team is to blame for the defeat, it's not about blaming defenders or strikers for anything. I scored, but we lost. The important thing is to win games, we didn't do that. We have to improve to come back next year and do better. When you score as a striker, it gives you confidence. The way I saw the ball coming, I definitely knew it was going to be a goal."