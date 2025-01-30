No vignette yet? Now it’s high time!

Creative vignette excuses also do not apply

During toll checks, the toll enforcement authorities repeatedly find that drivers can be very creative when it comes to explaining why they do not have a valid vignette on their windshield at the time of the check. A plethora of excuses come into play - from the classic "the vignette was stuck on a bottle of wine as a present" to the often quoted "my dog ate the vignette". However, excuses or ignorance do not protect you from a replacement toll.