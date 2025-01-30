Vorteilswelt
Excuses are not valid

No vignette yet? Now it’s high time!

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 11:00

If you haven't yet stuck on the new freeway vignette or ordered one online, it's high time you did: from February 1, only the sea-green adhesive vignette or the digital vignette for 2025 will be valid. However, the online revocation period must be observed for the latter.

Both types of vignette are valid immediately at the points of sale - you just have to buy them in good time and affix them if necessary. Otherwise it will probably be expensive very soon, as checks are carried out automatically.

If it is discovered during a vignette check that no valid vignette has been affixed to the windshield or that no valid digital vignette is available, a replacement toll must be paid to the Asfinag toll authorities immediately on site. For multi-lane vehicles such as cars, the replacement toll is 120 euros, for single-lane vehicles 65 euros. This also applies if a driver without a valid vignette is caught by an automatic vignette check.

Creative vignette excuses also do not apply
During toll checks, the toll enforcement authorities repeatedly find that drivers can be very creative when it comes to explaining why they do not have a valid vignette on their windshield at the time of the check. A plethora of excuses come into play - from the classic "the vignette was stuck on a bottle of wine as a present" to the often quoted "my dog ate the vignette". However, excuses or ignorance do not protect you from a replacement toll.

The prices for the 2025 vignette at a glance:

  • Annual vignette: 103.80 euros for cars and 41.50 euros for motorcycles
  • Two-month vignette: 31.10 euros for cars and 12.40 euros for motorcycles
  • Ten-day vignette: 12.40 euros for cars and 4.90 euros for motorcycles
  • 1-day vignette: 9.30 euros for cars and 3.70 euros for motorcycles

As always, the annual vignette is valid for 14 months, starting on 1 December 2024 and ending on 31 January 2026. All motor vehicles up to 3.5 tons are subject to the vignette requirement.

