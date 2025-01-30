Vorteilswelt
Defendant soon free

Iranian demolished 61 cars in Innsbruck out of frustration

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 07:00

An Iranian man (27) rode through Innsbruck on a bicycle and hit several vehicles with a bicycle lock. For 61 victims, it is more than questionable whether the damage will be compensated. The accused will soon be free again ...

On three evenings in October, an asylum seeker (27) living in Innsbruck, who has been in Austria since 2015, blew all his fuses. He rode his bicycle through the provincial capital and randomly hit cars with a bicycle lock. Windows, wing mirrors and car bodies were demolished - almost 50,000 euros worth of damage.

Public prosecutor: "A senseless act"
The confessed Iranian could not really give any information about the reasons for this "senseless act" according to the public prosecutor. "I was mentally overwhelmed and simply disappointed by my situation in Austria," said the man, also citing a traumatic experience in his close environment as the reason for his "mental impairment".

Pre-trial detention is taken into account
The panel of lay judges ultimately imposed a partially conditional prison sentence of twelve months, with eight months to be served conditionally. Due to the pre-trial detention, the 27-year-old will now only have to serve one month in prison.

They have left a trail of devastation through the city.

Richter Norbert Hofer

Paying back after the "trail of devastation"
"You have left a trail of devastation through the city", said judge Norbert Hofer in his sentencing reminder. The man must also pay back the damages. "You will have to nibble at this for a long time", emphasized the public prosecutor beforehand.

In addition to imprisonment and compensation for damages, probation was also imposed for a probationary period of three years and the man was ordered to undergo psychiatric counseling. The verdict is final.

