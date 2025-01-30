Filzmoos
Much more than hot air …
In Filzmoos in winter, the sky becomes a dance floor for hot air balloons and a ride on the cloud ship is an unforgettable experience. We were up there!
Will it be cold up there? And will the basket shake during the flight? What if the altitude gets on your stomach? Questions upon questions this morning on a meadow in Filzmoos. After all, you don't get into a hot air balloon every day. If you want to start your adventure, the mountain village in the Salzburg Alps in St. Johann im Pongau is the perfect starting point.
Thanks to its central and sheltered location in the border triangle of Upper Austria, Salzburg and Styria, it is one of the best starting points in Europe for balloon flights over the snow-covered peaks of the Alps. In winter, the low temperatures, snow, crystal-clear visibility, blue skies and the low position of the sun are not only excellent but also very attractive conditions. The required temperature difference between the balloon contents and the outside air can be achieved with much less effort. "The air is colder than in summer. You can manage with less gas because you have more buoyancy," explains Markus, who is our pilot today.
Did you know ...
- ...that it's called "driving" and not "flying"? Because unlike an airplane, a balloon is carried by the wind and has no controls.
- ...that a hot air balloon can theoretically land anywhere? A permanent outdoor landing permit applies. However, the driver should keep things in proportion.
- ... that "Glück ab und gut Land" is the greeting of balloonists?
- ... that in the past only nobles were allowed to fly in balloons? This is the origin of today's custom of "balloon nobility", to which you are elevated when you are baptized as a balloonist.
"Filzmoos is more than just an insider tip in the international hot air balloon scene and has developed over the years into the largest winter meeting place for balloonists in the Alps," says a delighted Peter Donabauer, Head of Tourism.
The wind determines the direction
But back to the start. The tension gives way to anticipation as we climb into the basket via the small hatch. Doubts arise briefly: "Climbing up to 3000 meters into the sky without any safety equipment?" Hot air flows from the burner further into the hull and the basket lifts gently from the ground, almost imperceptibly. The earth glides slowly beneath us, suddenly we are weightless. There are no engines, no loud humming, just the gentle roar of the burner and the feeling of boundless freedom. For a moment, time seems to stand still.
All worries are gone, as we are traveling with the wind, there is no resistance. And the wind also gives us direction, as there is no fixed course when ballooning. An escort vehicle on the ground "follows" the balloon, which is how you get back to your starting point afterwards. No rushing, no steering, driver Markus can steer the balloon up and down. Experienced pilots use the different air currents to influence their course by skillfully ascending and descending. This makes every flight a unique experience with an uncertain destination.
Today we are heading for Abtenau. For around two hours, we're sky-diving, the peaks all around us close enough to touch. "It might be a bit rough when we land," warns Markus and urges us to hold on tight. Only to touch down almost softly on a farmer's field. They are used to hot air balloons outside the window.
As the warm air slowly escapes, the balloon lies down to rest like a sleeping giant. The entire hot-air crew must join forces to roll up the nylon balloon envelope, stuff it into its bag and put it on the trailer. There it awaits its next round trip. And we would love to be there again.
What else Filzmoos has to offer
Snowshoeing: off-piste trails through snow-covered forests, over gentle hills and to hidden viewpoints. 50 km of cleared winter hiking trails can be explored.
Tobogganing: The snow-covered mountain slopes in Filzmoos offer perfectly groomed natural toboggan runs. The Kleinbergalm natural toboggan run, which winds its way through the idyllic winter landscape for several kilometers, is particularly popular. After a leisurely ascent, the rapid descent into the valley awaits.
Sledging: Snuggled up in warm blankets, you glide almost silently through snow-covered forests, past ice-covered streams and rustic alpine huts. The ride to the Hofalm is particularly idyllic, where you can enjoy regional delicacies in a cozy atmosphere.
Cross-country skiing: The snow-sure Filzmoos is a real insider tip for anyone who wants to glide through the snow-covered landscape on skis: There are a total of ten signposted tours with a total length of 42 kilometers on perfectly groomed cross-country and skating trails.
All information about winter adventures in Filzmoos and ballooning can be found at www.filzmoos.at/ballon
Further information about vacations in Salzburgerland: www.salzburgerland.com
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
