Much more than hot air …

Thanks to its central and sheltered location in the border triangle of Upper Austria, Salzburg and Styria, it is one of the best starting points in Europe for balloon flights over the snow-covered peaks of the Alps. In winter, the low temperatures, snow, crystal-clear visibility, blue skies and the low position of the sun are not only excellent but also very attractive conditions. The required temperature difference between the balloon contents and the outside air can be achieved with much less effort. "The air is colder than in summer. You can manage with less gas because you have more buoyancy," explains Markus, who is our pilot today.