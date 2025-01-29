Rejection without reason
An ultimately futile struggle for the visa!
On Saturday, the 2nd international wrestling tournament takes place in Wels with 200 competitors from five nations. The big wrestling nations such as Russia, Iran and Tajikistan are missing. As is the support from the city of Wels. Mats have to be brought from Salzburg and then stored in the bus before they can be set up.
After last year's premiere, it's curtains up for the international wrestling tournament in Wels for the second time on Saturday! "The first time there were 114 wrestlers, this year there are 200," says Kiyan Golkar, chairman of the LOR wrestling club, who is looking forward to exciting fights in front of 1000 spectators.
Especially as word has already spread in Europe about the new tournament and top wrestling nations such as Russia, Iran and Tajikistan have expressed their interest.
However, this is where the first problems arose. "Unfortunately, it's not easy with the visa," says Golkar. He continues: "The Tajiks wanted to come last year, we were in constant contact until the embassy informed us shortly before the tournament that they would not be issuing visas - without explanation!" But Golkar does not want to give up, in future such top nations should come to the trade fair city.
70 children in training
Golkar, who founded the club with his father in 2021 and already trains over 70 children, expects more recognition from the city of Wels. "My father and I do it out of love for wrestling. But we don't feel much support," says the chairman, explaining that new mats worth 15,000 euros had to be purchased but cannot be stored due to a lack of space.
"We pick them up in Wals on Thursdays, leave them on the bus overnight and are only allowed to lay them in the hall on Friday evening and have to dismantle them again immediately," says Golkar, who will not stop campaigning for support for his sport.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
