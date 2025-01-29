Homeowners tremble over eco-subsidies from the federal government

New conditions loom

Not an isolated case! 26,000 euros for an air source heat pump is no mean feat. Until now, the purchase was affordable thanks to subsidies. "Up to 16,000 euros from the state, 3,500 euros from the province and financial benefits through tax equalization - that left 4,000 to 5,000 euros in costs," explains a homeowner in the Neusiedl am See district from his own experience. No more support, but new environmental regulations - that is not a solution in terms of climate protection.