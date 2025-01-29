Waiting for subsidies
Homeowners tremble over eco-subsidies from the federal government
Homeowners who have invested heavily in environmentally friendly heating systems must now fear for their subsidies. A lot of money is at stake for them. A renowned lawyer explains the legal basis.
Whether in Vienna or Eisenstadt, negotiations for a new government are in full swing. In comparison to the red-green government in Burgenland, the new agreements between blue and turquoise in the federal government are being followed with concern by environmentally conscious citizens.
Very high expenditure
Homeowners who have privately invested a lot of money in climate protection fear that the FPÖ-ÖVP's austerity measures could deprive them of the eco-subsidies they had planned or already received.
All for the sake of the environment
"Hello, we are pleased that your project has been approved as part of the 'Get out of oil and gas' funding campaign." This message was sent to an applicant in the district of Mattersburg almost three weeks ago.
A federal grant of 16,000 euros for an air heat pump has been promised. The money has not yet been transferred. Now the person concerned is asking himself the anxious question: "Could my subsidy promise fall victim to the austerity measures of the next federal government?"
New conditions loom
Not an isolated case! 26,000 euros for an air source heat pump is no mean feat. Until now, the purchase was affordable thanks to subsidies. "Up to 16,000 euros from the state, 3,500 euros from the province and financial benefits through tax equalization - that left 4,000 to 5,000 euros in costs," explains a homeowner in the Neusiedl am See district from his own experience. No more support, but new environmental regulations - that is not a solution in terms of climate protection.
Lawyer clarifies
The uncertainty is great. The facts are clear. "All applicants who have already registered and received a written commitment have a legal claim. If the approval is not followed up with a transfer, legal action can be taken," says the renowned lawyer Johannes Zink.
Many who pay extra
The situation is not so simple for those who comply with the climate and energy plan of Green Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler but have not yet received confirmation of the promised funding. "As soon as the funds are exhausted, the legal entitlement expires in this case," explains Zink.
This doesn't just affect homeowners. Reductions or a withdrawal of funding will have a full impact on the construction industry and the ancillary trades. "The electrician and plumber sector has benefited so far. An end to eco-subsidies would be irresponsible," criticizes one company boss.
