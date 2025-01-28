Miracle failed to materialize
Fixed! Third division club DSV Leoben is insolvent
The Upper Styrian regional soccer league club DSV Leoben agreed to the insolvency of two of its companies in court on Tuesday: DSV Leoben Profispielbetriebs GmbH as well as DSV Leoben Vermarktung GmbH are insolvent!
Creditors had filed for insolvency. As the club was unable to meet the payments by a final deadline, the two companies are now facing insolvency proceedings. The total liabilities amount to more than 2.4 million euros.
As the Kreditschutzverband von 1870 announced in a press release on Tuesday, the owners of the two companies announced that the cash required to cover the outstanding claims could not be raised. Despite intensive efforts, this had failed. The opening of insolvency proceedings over the assets of the two companies was therefore approved.
Restructuring only planned for the marketing company
In the case of Profispielbetriebs GmbH, the continuation of the company is not intended, as the implementation of a restructuring plan is unlikely to be feasible from the club's perspective. The liabilities amount to around EUR 1.9 million. KSV1870 had no information on the assets. However, Vermarktung GmbH is to be continued. A restructuring is being sought.
"The insolvency administrators to be appointed will now have to examine whether a continuation is in the interests of the creditors," said Brigitte Peißl-Schickmair, Head of Corporate Insolvency Graz. The liabilities of this company amount to around EUR 520,000, and nothing is known about the assets in this case either.
It is the low point of the turbulence of recent months for the time being. In May 2024, Leoben did not receive a license due to financial reasons, followed by forced relegation to the regional league. Now things are going down even further. Due to the insolvency, the team will have to restart in the fourth-highest division, the Styrian regional league, with a completely different team.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
