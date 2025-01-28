Biogena office tower only 26 meters high

Local residents feared a building up to 35 meters high with 14 storeys at the Sterneck junction. Now it will only be six storeys, with the sixth storey only being built on one corner. "We are going for the surface area and not the height," says Gerd Erhartt from the selected architectural firm Querkraft. A café, a Biogena store and a gallery open to the public are to be built in the plinth zone. The first floor will mainly be made of concrete, while the upper floors will be a timber construction.