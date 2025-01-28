Project slimmed down
Biogena office tower only 26 meters high
The discussions surrounding the planned headquarters of micronutrient manufacturer Biogena in Salzburg-Schallmoos were heated. The result of the architectural competition took into account the concerns of many critics and the guardians of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The office complex will not be a tower, but will blend in with its surroundings and be a maximum of 26 meters high. There are also 28-meter-high buildings in the immediate vicinity.
Local residents feared a building up to 35 meters high with 14 storeys at the Sterneck junction. Now it will only be six storeys, with the sixth storey only being built on one corner. "We are going for the surface area and not the height," says Gerd Erhartt from the selected architectural firm Querkraft. A café, a Biogena store and a gallery open to the public are to be built in the plinth zone. The first floor will mainly be made of concrete, while the upper floors will be a timber construction.
According to city planning, construction negotiations are possible by the end of the year. Construction could then take around two years, but the project operators do not want to commit to this yet.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.