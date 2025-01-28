Vorteilswelt
Project slimmed down

Biogena office tower only 26 meters high

Nachrichten
28.01.2025 22:00
Following criticism, the headquarters of the micronutrient manufacturer at the Sterneck junction is now to be lower. Construction could start next year.
The discussions surrounding the planned headquarters of micronutrient manufacturer Biogena in Salzburg-Schallmoos were heated. The result of the architectural competition took into account the concerns of many critics and the guardians of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The office complex will not be a tower, but will blend in with its surroundings and be a maximum of 26 meters high. There are also 28-meter-high buildings in the immediate vicinity.

Local residents feared a building up to 35 meters high with 14 storeys at the Sterneck junction. Now it will only be six storeys, with the sixth storey only being built on one corner. "We are going for the surface area and not the height," says Gerd Erhartt from the selected architectural firm Querkraft. A café, a Biogena store and a gallery open to the public are to be built in the plinth zone. The first floor will mainly be made of concrete, while the upper floors will be a timber construction.

According to city planning, construction negotiations are possible by the end of the year. Construction could then take around two years, but the project operators do not want to commit to this yet.

Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
