Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Van against car

Four cars involved in a crash in the Schmitt Tunnel

Nachrichten
28.01.2025 16:09

There was a traffic accident in the Schmitt Tunnel in Zell am See on Tuesday afternoon: a van and three cars were involved in the traffic accident. According to unconfirmed information, two people were injured. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

0 Kommentare

The crash happened in the northern section of the tunnel. The driver of a van is said to have lost control of his vehicle and swerved into oncoming traffic. This led to a head-on collision, as a result of which other cars were damaged. This was also reported by an eyewitness to the "Krone". There was talk of a total of four vehicles being involved. According to initial information, two people were injured. According to the fire department report, nobody was trapped. 

Vehicles were badly damaged. (Bild: FF Zell am See)
Vehicles were badly damaged.
(Bild: FF Zell am See)

The fire department was called out to carry out extensive clean-up work. After the accident, there were car parts lying around everywhere in the tunnel section. The ten firefighters and the road maintenance team cleaned up the accident site. Spilled operating fluids were absorbed and vehicles were loaded by the towing service. The Schmitt Tunnel was closed during the clean-up operation and traffic was diverted via the city center.  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf