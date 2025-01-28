Van against car
Four cars involved in a crash in the Schmitt Tunnel
There was a traffic accident in the Schmitt Tunnel in Zell am See on Tuesday afternoon: a van and three cars were involved in the traffic accident. According to unconfirmed information, two people were injured. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.
The crash happened in the northern section of the tunnel. The driver of a van is said to have lost control of his vehicle and swerved into oncoming traffic. This led to a head-on collision, as a result of which other cars were damaged. This was also reported by an eyewitness to the "Krone". There was talk of a total of four vehicles being involved. According to initial information, two people were injured. According to the fire department report, nobody was trapped.
The fire department was called out to carry out extensive clean-up work. After the accident, there were car parts lying around everywhere in the tunnel section. The ten firefighters and the road maintenance team cleaned up the accident site. Spilled operating fluids were absorbed and vehicles were loaded by the towing service. The Schmitt Tunnel was closed during the clean-up operation and traffic was diverted via the city center.
