Four cars involved in a crash in the Schmitt Tunnel

The crash happened in the northern section of the tunnel. The driver of a van is said to have lost control of his vehicle and swerved into oncoming traffic. This led to a head-on collision, as a result of which other cars were damaged. This was also reported by an eyewitness to the "Krone". There was talk of a total of four vehicles being involved. According to initial information, two people were injured. According to the fire department report, nobody was trapped.