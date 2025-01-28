Failure of the authorities
Homeless boy now also a topic in the state parliament
After a 16-year-old looking for accommodation was refused help by child and youth welfare services, the state parliament's control committee will be looking into the matter.
The case made a big splash: as reported, the child and youth welfare services of the Feldkirch district authority told a 16-year-old that he would only be supported in his search for accommodation once he had decided "to lead a positive life". The boy had lost his place in a shared flat due to problems with authority and his apprenticeship had also been terminated. In an email to the adolescent, it literally said: "Now you are homeless and we will not make you any further offers." Now the parliamentary control committee wants to look into the matter.
It cannot be true that children are taken from families by the public authorities and then sent into homelessness and that the state councillor responsible remains silent!
Eva Hammerer (Grüne), Vorsitzende des Kontrollausschusses
Bild: Grüne Vorarlberg
"It must be made absolutely clear what the exact procedure was and what gaps there are in the safety net for young people," said committee chairwoman Eva Hammerer (Greens). It was also necessary to analyze how young people in emergency situations were dealt with in general. It is not least in the interest of the responsible case workers "that they are not left alone with such difficult situations". Hammerer criticized Provincial Councillor Barbara Schöbi-Fink for not having "clear words" about the case: "It can't be true that children are taken from families by the public authorities and then sent into homelessness and the responsible Provincial Councillor remains silent about it!"
Einwallner threatens with a U-committee
The control committee is expressly welcomed by SPÖ control spokesperson Reinhold Einwallner: "I am delighted that our demand to convene a control committee in this matter has been taken up so quickly." He also sharply criticizes the "bunker tactics" of Provincial Councillor Schöbi-Fink: "I finally expect answers from the Provincial Councillor. Since this incident came to light, she has remained silent about it. This must stop. After all, the life and future of a young person is at stake here. The state's child and youth welfare services must provide a safe safety net.
Traditional educational methods that spread fear and terror are definitely out of place here." In the event that the control committee does not provide the desired answers, Einwallner is already swinging a club as a precaution: "If Provincial Councillor Schöbi-Fink and the responsible authorities leave even a single question unanswered here, further steps up to and including an investigation committee are conceivable."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.