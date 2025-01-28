Homeless boy now also a topic in the state parliament

"It must be made absolutely clear what the exact procedure was and what gaps there are in the safety net for young people," said committee chairwoman Eva Hammerer (Greens). It was also necessary to analyze how young people in emergency situations were dealt with in general. It is not least in the interest of the responsible case workers "that they are not left alone with such difficult situations". Hammerer criticized Provincial Councillor Barbara Schöbi-Fink for not having "clear words" about the case: "It can't be true that children are taken from families by the public authorities and then sent into homelessness and the responsible Provincial Councillor remains silent about it!"