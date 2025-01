Neuromotor learning should be “rolled out”

Talks about nationwide training and further education opportunities

These cognitive processes enable children to act purposefully, control their behavior and adapt to new situations. "It's worth the effort," says Judmayer, as well-developed executive functions are not only important for success at school, but are also a key prerequisite for lifelong learning. At a meeting with representatives of the Directorate of Education, it was agreed to give the method a larger platform in the training and further education of teachers. A further training course will soon be held in southern Burgenland. Klaus Novak, Director of Education Alfred Lehner, Gerhard Judmayer, Director Karl Knor, Martina Bugnits and Viktoria Berszenyi- Schweitzer. Exercise is healthy and also makes learning easier. This has been practiced at Neuberg elementary school for ten years