Russian delegation arrives in Syria

Russia classifies the HTS militia, which is now in power in Syria, as a "terrorist organization". The group emerged from the Al-Nusra Front, the Syrian branch of the Al-Qaeda terrorist network. For some time now, however, it has adopted a more moderate tone. Its leader and the new Syrian ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa spoke of "deep strategic interests between Russia and Syria" in a TV interview in December. "All Syrian weapons come from Russia and many energy facilities are managed by Russian experts," he said.