EU supply chain law to be put to the test

Proposal for a "block list"

"Monitoring should be a task for the state. But politicians are simply passing it on to the companies," criticizes Günther Ofner, head of Vienna Airport. At the same time, thousands of companies are supposed to check thousands of suppliers to see whether they are adhering to standards.

Roman Billiani, a board member of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, also has little sympathy for this. He suggests introducing a block list. "All suppliers from third countries that do not comply with European standards should appear on the list," says the manager. Verbund boss Michael Strugl, industrialist Kari Ochsner, Porr boss Karl-Heinz Strauss and Ofner are also in favor of this plan in a joint initiative.