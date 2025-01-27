Celebrities on the Planai
“You could nominate me for the World Championships now”
After Kitzbühel is before Schladming! And before the World Cup races on Tuesday and Wednesday, the celebrities took to the Planai. The "Krone" threw itself into the fray and watched Thomas Muster, Heino and Co. at "work" from the finish area. It wasn't just about skiing.
Lots of celebrities. A very good atmosphere - and a dose of thrills. Because the Charity Race in Schladming took place on the finish slope of the Planai, where a nail had to be sunk after the start. "I was almost more scared of the nailing than the skiing," smiled sailor Lukas Mähr, who was just reunited with Olympic gold medal partner Lara Vadlau in one of the 15 teams. "Never change a winning team," laughed Lara. She conquered the icy slope with the Hirscher ski Van Deer, despite losing a pole after the start. Should it be gold again? "If it's possible, then it's possible." Nothing came of it. In the end, she came tenth.
Tennis legend Thomas Muster, who triumphed with his team, fared much better. "It wasn't exhausting - but it was icy. It was important to hit the nail and get around the gates well," revealed the Styrian tennis number one, whose daughter attends the Ski-HAK in Schladming. Some also got through with a bit of luck. "My nail was certainly not inside. Next year I'll be racing in the Nightrace," said German cult sports presenter Frank Buschmann, who had chatted to Toni Polster beforehand.
The ÖFB record goalscorer was already skiing in Ischgl with his wife Birgit this winter, before the celebrity race on the Hauser Kaibling. "I'm in the best shape of all," Toni laughed, "they could almost nominate me for the World Cup!"
