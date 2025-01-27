“You could nominate me for the World Championships now”

Lots of celebrities. A very good atmosphere - and a dose of thrills. Because the Charity Race in Schladming took place on the finish slope of the Planai, where a nail had to be sunk after the start. "I was almost more scared of the nailing than the skiing," smiled sailor Lukas Mähr, who was just reunited with Olympic gold medal partner Lara Vadlau in one of the 15 teams. "Never change a winning team," laughed Lara. She conquered the icy slope with the Hirscher ski Van Deer, despite losing a pole after the start. Should it be gold again? "If it's possible, then it's possible." Nothing came of it. In the end, she came tenth.