More and more Carinthians need housing benefit

And after just a few weeks, it is already clear how many Carinthians are actually dependent on financial support from the state. While there were around 20,000 households with the old housing benefit, there are now 42,000 eligible recipients with the new scheme. 31,000 of these are tenants and 11,000 are homeowners. "To date, there have already been around 5,000 contacts with citizens. That is an extremely high figure," says Gaby Schaunig's office.