High demand
More and more Carinthians need housing benefit
The state's new housing subsidy has been in force since January 1st. Demand for the assistance is rising sharply. The "Krone" provides an overview of who the new regulation applies to and who can claim it.
With the wave of inflation, not only energy and living costs are skyrocketing, but also rental costs. This is why the state's new housing benefit has been available since January 1st.
And after just a few weeks, it is already clear how many Carinthians are actually dependent on financial support from the state. While there were around 20,000 households with the old housing benefit, there are now 42,000 eligible recipients with the new scheme. 31,000 of these are tenants and 11,000 are homeowners. "To date, there have already been around 5,000 contacts with citizens. That is an extremely high figure," says Gaby Schaunig's office.
Support counts for these groups
The maximum amount of housing benefit for tenants is 500 euros per month, while the maximum amount of operating cost support for owners is 192.30 euros per month.
Previously, pensioners living in their own home on a small pension only received a heating allowance once a year; under the new regulations, they are entitled to a monthly housing allowance.
Inflation is a major burden for Carinthians. The housing allowance provides relief for single mothers and fathers. The income limit has been raised.
LHStv. Gaby Schaunig, Sozialreferentin
In addition to pensioners, cohabiting couples without children and single parents can also apply for the new housing allowance from the state, which has reserved a total of 50 million euros for this purpose in this year's budget.
"Securing the basic need of housing is the most effective and sustainable way to help. Children raise the income threshold. This will relieve the burden on single mothers or fathers in particular," says Gaby Schaunig.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.