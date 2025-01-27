Despite bankruptcy: what Benko spends on luxury living

Mother Ingeborg helps out with rent for swank villa from

In order to be able to maintain the very lavish lifestyle even after the personal insolvency and the huge company bankruptcy, mother Ingeborg Benko, a retired kindergarten teacher, is happy to help out. As the main beneficiary of the Laura Private Foundation, she pays the rent for the property in the Tyrolean capital. This amounts to an impressive 238,500 euros per month! And despite the garnishment to the subsistence level, witnesses say that many domestic workers are still employed in the Tyrolean property.