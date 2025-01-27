Reporters Without Borders attacks Hafenecker

Hausjell then clarified on Monday that Bornemann was not a "self-appointed council". In addition, journalists are not de facto pragmatized, as Hafenecker had claimed. "As the FPÖ's media spokesperson, you should know all too well that there is a law on the basis of which Mr. Dieter Bornemann was (repeatedly) elected ORF editorial chairman (...) If you do not want to understand and respect this, you disqualify yourself as a future government politician," Hausjell stated.