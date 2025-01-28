Giant slalom in Schladming from 17.45 LIVE

Ski World Cup ticker
The men's giant slalom is taking place today in Schladming. The first run starts at 5.45 pm - we will be reporting live (ticker below).
The last men's giant slalom before the World Ski Championships in Saalbach is scheduled for Tuesday. For all those who have not yet secured their participation in the title fights in this discipline, this is the last chance to submit an application. From the ÖSV team, podium guests Patrick Feurstein and Stefan Brennsteiner are fixed starters, while the fit Raphael Haaser and Marco Schwarz currently have the best cards. For Manuel Feller, however, things are getting tight.
"Of course it's very, very difficult in the giant. I got a bit lost in one direction, went in a direction with the set-up where I thought that was it and then lost my feeling a bit," explained the Tyrolean. Last year, he came second in the giant slalom in Schladming.
"In Adelboden, where I wanted to hang up my giant slalom career again, as I have done so many times before, things actually went in an acceptable direction again in the second run. So I know what I have to do in Schladming," said Feller, who left Kitzbühel disappointed after finishing ninth in the slalom on Sunday. "It just has to come together more in the giant slalom than in the slalom."
Teammates have better results
Feller's best result in this giant slalom season in the World Cup was 15th place in Adelboden. In Sölden and Val d'Isere he was eliminated, in Alta Badia he didn't make it to the second run. He deliberately skipped the race in Beaver Creek. Compared to his teammates, the 32-year-old is only the fifth-best ÖSV giant slalom skier in terms of World Cup points.
Haaser as seventh in Sölden and Schwarz as ninth in Adelboden were already in the top ten. Patrick Feurstein and Brennsteiner, second and third in Val d'Isere, are already leading the way with these podium finishes.
Lukas Feurstein with a handicap
Lukas Feurstein has an outside chance of securing a World Championship ticket in the giant slalom on Tuesday (17:45 and 20:45). The younger of the two Feurstein cousins in the World Cup has a 17th place from Adelboden as his best result. However, the omens promise him a difficult race, as he suffered a bruised boot edge in the super-G in Kitzbühel.
He also believes that he "hasn't trained a day in giant slalom since Adelboden", said the Vorarlberg native. Nevertheless, his form is good. "The skiing is fine, the equipment is also okay, we've got that under control too." He will try to get everything out of it despite the slight restriction. "It certainly won't be an easy race, but I'm still looking forward to the next home race."
Anticipation for Schwarz
Schwarz also wants to take a step forward in the giant slalom. "Of course I'm looking forward to Schladming," he said. On Monday, the 29-year-old only had travel, light fitness training and physiotherapy on his agenda. "I did a giant slalom training day last week, where it actually worked quite well," explained Schwarz. His body doesn't allow for more at the moment. As in the slalom, he wants to "go into the race with a certain relaxed attitude". His self-confidence has grown step by step with the latest results.
The initial favorites are the Swiss Marco Odermatt, last year's winner, and his compatriot Loic Meillard, who won two years ago, as well as the "usual suspects" such as the Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen and the Slovenian Zan Kranjec. Lucas Pinheiro Braathen is hoping for his first victory since starting for Brazil. It would be the first full success in the Alpine Ski World Cup for the South American country.
