Giant slalom in Schladming from 17.45 LIVE

Anticipation for Schwarz

Schwarz also wants to take a step forward in the giant slalom. "Of course I'm looking forward to Schladming," he said. On Monday, the 29-year-old only had travel, light fitness training and physiotherapy on his agenda. "I did a giant slalom training day last week, where it actually worked quite well," explained Schwarz. His body doesn't allow for more at the moment. As in the slalom, he wants to "go into the race with a certain relaxed attitude". His self-confidence has grown step by step with the latest results.