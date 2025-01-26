No more absolutes
Red decline in the granite town of Schrems
The SPÖ has to say goodbye to the absolute in Schrems - the ÖVP is now the party with the most votes there. In Bad Großpertholz, however, there was a success for the Reds.
There was unrest in the ÖVP-dominated district of Gmünd due to the FPÖ's high level of support in the federal government. Yet it was the SPÖ that was to deliver the most significant outliers on election day. In the district town, ÖVP mayor Helga Rosenmayer lost 9.4% of the vote, but retained 15 of the 29 seats on the local council and thus an absolute majority.
In contrast, history was made in the granite town of Schrems, which had been dominated by the Socialists since long before the war: The ÖVP is now the party with the most votes there. Due to the equal number of seats and the loss of the red coalition partner, it will be exciting to see who will be the head of the town in future. There are also thrills in "neighboring" Amaliendorf, where there could now be a blue mayor for the first time after losing the absolute majority with the help of the ÖVP.
A political force of nature
And there, where the FPÖ and SPÖ shared the seat of the head of the town half-time, a political force of nature occurred: while the SPÖ more than doubled, the ÖVP more than halved.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.