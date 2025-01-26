Red decline in the granite town of Schrems

In contrast, history was made in the granite town of Schrems, which had been dominated by the Socialists since long before the war: The ÖVP is now the party with the most votes there. Due to the equal number of seats and the loss of the red coalition partner, it will be exciting to see who will be the head of the town in future. There are also thrills in "neighboring" Amaliendorf, where there could now be a blue mayor for the first time after losing the absolute majority with the help of the ÖVP.