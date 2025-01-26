“Morning sport” with Olympic hero Christian Taylor

And where can you get a better picture than at grassroots level? So at eight o'clock sharp on Thursday morning, the duo stood in Exhibition Hall 3 to not only observe the school training session at Dornbirn Sports High School under Professor Thomas Stockklauser and VLV Sports Director Sven Benning, but also to lead some of the sessions themselves. "I'm thrilled with how everyone pulled together. The improvement from the first to the last jump was tremendous," said Taylor after the two-hour session, raving about the attitude of the young athletes from the region.