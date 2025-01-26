Special training
“Morning sport” with Olympic hero Christian Taylor
The athletics group from Dornbirn Sports High School experienced a very special training session on Thursday. The reason: none other than two-time Olympic champion and four-time world champion Christian Taylor had come to the exhibition grounds together with his wife Beate Schrott to get an impression of the young talents from the Ländle.
"I had always dreamed of one day watching the all-around meeting in Götzis," recalls Christian Taylor, 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion and four-time world champion (2011, 2015, 2017 & 2019) in the triple jump. "When I had the opportunity to compete there myself at the 2020 national championships during the coronavirus pandemic, it was something very special for me. A moment I will never forget for the rest of my life."
Almost five years later, the 34-year-old American returned to the country on an official mission last week alongside his wife Beate Schrott, who finished 7th in the 2012 Olympic hurdles sprint. Following the end of Taylor's career in July 2024, the couple took over the sporting leadership of the Austrian Athletics Federation at the start of the year and are now getting an initial picture of the situation in the individual federal states.
"The very first invitation we received was to the Vorarlberg Federation Day," reveals Schrott, who moved to Vienna from Florida with Taylor for her new job as the ÖLV's High Performance Coordinator. "We were very happy to accept this, as it is very important to us to be present with the athletes throughout the country. To hear and see where and how we can best help and support them."
And where can you get a better picture than at grassroots level? So at eight o'clock sharp on Thursday morning, the duo stood in Exhibition Hall 3 to not only observe the school training session at Dornbirn Sports High School under Professor Thomas Stockklauser and VLV Sports Director Sven Benning, but also to lead some of the sessions themselves. "I'm thrilled with how everyone pulled together. The improvement from the first to the last jump was tremendous," said Taylor after the two-hour session, raving about the attitude of the young athletes from the region.
Hörbranz heptathlete Chiara Schuler also took the opportunity to train in the long jump and triple jump under the watchful eye of the new national coach. "It's cool to get feedback from someone like Chris Taylor, especially as his manner is extremely positive," said the 23-year-old, who, like everyone else, is already looking forward to the next visit from the new power couple of Austrian athletics.
