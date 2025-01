Ski tourers had to be rescued by helicopter

Tourers remained unharmed

At an altitude of 2040 meters, the rope could no longer be removed after the abseil and had to be left behind. "Without the rope, the group was unable to act on another rock passage and made an emergency call," said the executive. The uninjured ski tourers were rescued by the "Libelle" police helicopter with the support of the Leutasch mountain rescue team. The group then descended into the valley on their own.