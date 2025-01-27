Pure goosebumps: music star reveals his secrets

Pure goosebumps paired with valuable tips and tricks were on offer for musicians willing to learn in Atzenbrugg in the district of Tulln: for the second time, pop star Thorsteinn Einarsson inspired local talent with his skills - which he is also happy to pass on to the next generation. At the songwriting workshop "Lower Austrian Music Scene - Creative Competence" at the Academy of the Cultural Region of Lower Austria, the native Icelander once again left no "tonal" question unanswered. The 29-year-old talked from the professional musician's sewing box and gave insights into his very personal creative process.