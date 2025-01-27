Tips for the next generation
Pure goosebumps: music star reveals his secrets
Thorsteinn Einarsson gives local young talents tips on songwriting. For the second time, talented youngsters can learn from a professional at the Creative Academy in Atzenbrugg.
Pure goosebumps paired with valuable tips and tricks were on offer for musicians willing to learn in Atzenbrugg in the district of Tulln: for the second time, pop star Thorsteinn Einarsson inspired local talent with his skills - which he is also happy to pass on to the next generation. At the songwriting workshop "Lower Austrian Music Scene - Creative Competence" at the Academy of the Cultural Region of Lower Austria, the native Icelander once again left no "tonal" question unanswered. The 29-year-old talked from the professional musician's sewing box and gave insights into his very personal creative process.
A good song has to be colorful and create different colors. It's about pitch, dynamics and audible differences.
Thorsteinn Einarsson, Popstar
25 musicians were able to enjoy song and text suggestions. Support was provided by Kevin Lehr, bassist with the band "Tagtraeumer", who, together with Einarsson, imparted practical knowledge to the participants in the songwriting challenge. With success, as five new songs were the result.
The fact that not every idea immediately becomes a new song is part of the process: "If you want to write a good song, you have to be prepared to let go. Because some ideas that seem phenomenal at the moment have to be abandoned because they just don't fit," advises Einarsson.
More workshops on offer
To learn an important lesson in songwriting, you have to make a thousand mistakes. But other music greats such as Folkshilfe singer Florian Ritt (March 4), Monika Ballwein (April 9 and June 4) and Oska (June 11) are already waiting in the wings.
