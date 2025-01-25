"Would be a strong signal"
EU military chief wants to send troops to Greenland
Brussels is on a confrontational course with Donald Trump: EU military chief Robert Brieger has brought up the idea of stationing European soldiers on the Danish island of Greenland, which is claimed by the US President.
"The island is of great importance from a geopolitical point of view and is also highly relevant from a security policy perspective," the Chairman of the EU Military Committee (EUMC) and former Austrian Chief of Staff told Welt am Sonntag.
"In my view, it would make perfect sense not only to station US forces in Greenland, as has been the case to date, but also to consider stationing EU soldiers there in the future. That would send a strong signal and could contribute to stability in the region," emphasized the Chairman of the EU body, in which the Chiefs of Staff of the 27 EU member states are represented.
Ultimately, however, such a step would be a political decision, Brieger added. He went on to explain that Greenland was a Danish territory overseas, but not part of the EU. "Nevertheless, the Europeans - just like the USA - have interests in Greenland."
Greenland is becoming increasingly important
There are rich deposits of raw materials in the region, and important transport routes for international trade run past Greenland. "However, with increasing ice melt as a result of climate change, this also creates a certain potential for tension with Russia and possibly China." Overall, he expects the USA, as a member of the United Nations, to respect the inviolability of borders as stipulated in the UN Charter.
Meanwhile, the new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio contacted his Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen. The latter then announced that the 20-minute conversation had taken place in a "good and constructive tone". They discussed Ukraine, European security and the situation in the Middle East. The security of the Arctic was not on the agenda. "But it was agreed that this topic would be discussed between the United States, Denmark and Greenland at a later date."
The US State Department announced late on Friday that Rubio had "reaffirmed the strength of the relationship" between the US and Denmark in the phone call. Trump had recently reaffirmed several times that he wants to make the autonomous territory of Denmark part of the USA. He has not ruled out using military or economic power to persuade Denmark to hand over the territory.
Rejection from Copenhagen
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reported on January 15 that she had spoken to Trump on the phone and told him that Greenland would have to decide for itself whether to become independent. The Financial Times reported on Friday that the phone call between Frederiksen and Trump was very heated. Trump had emphasized that he was serious about his decision to take over Greenland.
Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede, who is committed to Greenland's independence, has repeatedly stated that the island is not for sale and that the population must decide its own future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
