EU military chief wants to send troops to Greenland

Meanwhile, the new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio contacted his Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen. The latter then announced that the 20-minute conversation had taken place in a "good and constructive tone". They discussed Ukraine, European security and the situation in the Middle East. The security of the Arctic was not on the agenda. "But it was agreed that this topic would be discussed between the United States, Denmark and Greenland at a later date."