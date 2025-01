“Drool in the mouth and knives between the teeth”

Under interim coach Mike Tullberg, Borussia Dortmund want to show signs of life again on Saturday. After four consecutive defeats in competitive matches, the 39-year-old Dane is expected to help BVB pick up their first points of 2025 in the German Bundesliga at home against Werder Bremen. "With drool in my mouth and a knife between my teeth - that's what I want to see," said Tullberg on Friday.