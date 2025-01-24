Happy baby news
Queen Rania delightedly announces: Iman is going to be a mom!
"Two are a pair, three are a blessing." With these loving words and an incredibly beautiful photo of the parents-to-be, Jordan's Queen Rania has announced the joyous news that daughter Iman is expecting her first child, the second grandchild of Queen Rania and King Abdallah II.
The Queen surprised her followers on Friday afternoon with a photo showing her daughter Princess Iman and her husband Jameel Thermiotis from the side on a beach at sunset.
Baby bump highly visible
The princess is not only wearing a hat in the picture, but is also perfectly showing off her already unmistakable baby bump. "Both are close to my heart, but what's to come is even more precious ..... May God make it turn out well. Two is a pair, three is a blessing," the 54-year-old Queen, who loves being a grandma, wrote ecstatically.
Crown Prince Hussein has been a father since 2024
Princess Iman is the eldest daughter of the Jordanian royal couple. She married the New York financial expert Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in March 2023.
Princess Iman is the second in line to the Jordanian throne after her brother Prince Hussein bin Abdallah II, who became a father in August last year and gave Rania her first grandchild.
His wife Princess Rajwa gave birth to baby Princess Iman, who sometimes attends Zoom meetings with her royal grandmother, as she showed in an Instagram photo. Rania revealed that she wants to be a fun grandma and buys far too many baby things.
"There's a saying in Arabic that no one is dearer to us than our children and grandchildren," she once gushed in an interview. Rania and Abdallah have a total of four children. Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Iman also have younger siblings Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.
