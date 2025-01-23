Vorteilswelt
The "Krone" invites you

Experience the team competition at the World Ski Championships

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 18:28

The 2025 Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach will be the center of winter sports. We are giving 75 lucky winners and one accompanying person each the chance to attend the spectacular team competition on February 4 - be there live when the best skiers in the world compete against each other.

The 2025 Alpine Ski World Championships will transform Saalbach into the epicenter of international winter sports from 4 to 16 February. The world's best athletes will compete on the challenging courses and provide unforgettable moments. Highlight follows highlight, but a special highlight is the eagerly awaited team competition on February 4.

In this dynamic competition format, nations meet in fast-paced parallel races. It's all about team spirit, precision and speed - a thrill that captivates spectators from the first to the last second. The thrilling atmosphere in the finish area, the adrenaline on the slopes and the unique opportunity to experience the stars up close make this visit something very special.

(Bild: GEPA pictures)
Take part and win
Now you have the chance to experience this sporting event live! We are inviting 75 winners and one accompanying person each to watch the team competition of the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach up close. Secure yourself this unforgettable experience and be there when the medals are decided. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw! The closing date for entries is January 28th, 09:00 am. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
