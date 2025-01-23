Experience the team competition at the World Ski Championships

Take part and win

Now you have the chance to experience this sporting event live! We are inviting 75 winners and one accompanying person each to watch the team competition of the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach up close. Secure yourself this unforgettable experience and be there when the medals are decided. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw! The closing date for entries is January 28th, 09:00 am.