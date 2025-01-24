"Alcohol bomb" on the A12
Truck driver hit patrol car with a blood alcohol level of 2
Unbelievable! On Thursday, a German truck driver was driving on the Inntal highway in the Tyrolean lowlands with more than two per mille alcohol in his blood. Other road users had raised the alarm because the heavy goods vehicle was driving in serpentine lines. When the police tried to pull the truck out of traffic, there was a rear-end collision in which an officer was injured.
In the late afternoon, the highway police received an emergency call that an articulated lorry was driving in serpentine lines on the A12 in the direction of Kufstein. A patrol immediately set off and was able to locate the truck shortly before 6 pm.
The truck driver was obviously unable to keep in lane.
Die Polizei
"The vehicle was actually traveling in serpentine lines and the driver was obviously unable to keep in lane," the investigators describe. The patrol therefore overtook the truck and diverted it off the highway at the Wiesing/Zillertal exit.
Crashed into the crash barrier and patrol car
This again led to dangerous scenes! "The driver of the truck did not reduce his speed sufficiently and first crashed into the concrete crash barrier on the right-hand bend. Then he also hit the rear of the patrol car, which was pushed forward by about 20 meters," the investigators continued.
Police officer injured, truck driver drunk as a skunk
The police officer in the passenger seat was injured. The second officer and the truck driver escaped with a scare.
Speaking of the truck driver: the 64-year-old German was anything but sober! A breathalyzer test revealed that he was heavily intoxicated. When asked by the Krone, a police spokesperson specified: The truck driver had around 2.5 per mille!
Driving license taken away, charges filed
His driver's license was confiscated and he was forbidden to continue driving. Corresponding charges will follow. Considerable material damage was caused to the vehicles involved and the traffic guidance system.
