UNICEF sounds the alarm

Climate change paralyzes schools in 85 countries

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 07:50

Climate change is also threatening school education: Due to heatwaves, hurricanes, floods and droughts, around 242 million pupils in 85 countries missed school last year, according to UNICEF. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Mozambique, Pakistan and the Philippines suffered the most.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) published a corresponding analysis in New York on International Education Day on Friday. It examined the impact of "extreme climate events" on school closures and significant interruptions to school operations. Heatwaves were a particularly serious threat.

Climate puts schools under pressure worldwide
According to the study, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Mozambique, Pakistan and the Philippines suffered the most from "climate-related school closures". According to the study, almost 74 percent of the pupils affected lived in low- and lower-middle-income countries, but no region was spared.

It was not only countries in the Global South that were affected by heatwaves last year; the population in Europe is also increasingly suffering from climate change, such as in Spain (picture above). (Bild: Associated Press)
It was not only countries in the Global South that were affected by heatwaves last year; the population in Europe is also increasingly suffering from climate change, such as in Spain (picture above).
(Bild: Associated Press)

According to the analysis, South Asia was the worst affected region with 128 million students. In East Asia and the Pacific region, 50 million pupils were affected in their school education. The climate phenomenon El Niño also had a devastating impact on Africa - with frequent heavy rainfall and flooding in East Africa and severe droughts in parts of Southern Africa, the report continued.

One in seven students affected
Torrential rain and flooding also hit Italy in September, with more than 900,000 pupils having to miss school. In Spain, lessons were also canceled in October due to flooding for 13,000 children and young people, it was reported. UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said that last year, one in seven pupils had to miss school due to storms.

According to UNICEF, prolonged school closures - especially in poorer regions - make it less likely that pupils will return to school and increase the risk of child marriage and child labor. It has been proven that girls are also exposed to an increased risk of dropping out of school or becoming victims of gender-based violence during and after disasters.

