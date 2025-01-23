Trivializes the Holocaust
Musk responds to criticism with a Nazi pun
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has mocked criticism of him for making a gesture similar to a Hitler salute. He posted a provocative pun on his X platform ...
The tech billionaire published a series of sentences in which he replaced certain words with the names of influential National Socialists who organized and carried out the persecution and murder of millions of Jews alongside Adolf Hitler: Rudolf Hess, Joseph Goebbels, Heinrich Himmler and Hermann Göring.
An example of a sentence in which he presumably replaced "yes" with the name Hess: "Don't say Hess to Nazi accusations." At the end he put an emoji laughing tears. It is not the first malicious reaction to the outrage following his gesture.
"Holocaust is not a joke"
The chairman of the human rights organization Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, wrote on X about Musk's post: "We've said it hundreds of times and we'll say it again: the Holocaust was a uniquely evil event, and it is inappropriate and offensive to trivialize it. Elon Musk, the Holocaust is not a joke."
Following the furor over Musk's appearance after Trump's inauguration, the Anti-Defamation League had called for prudence in these troubled times and wrote about the entrepreneur's gesture: "It appears that Elon Musk made a clumsy gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute."
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said that Musk was being unfairly slandered and was a friend of Israel. The entrepreneur is a close advisor to the new US President Donald Trump.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
