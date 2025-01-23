Charity dinner
Arnold Schwarzenegger in climate red carpet mode
Arnold Schwarzenegger opened the Kitz Society event at the Stanglwirt in Going on Thursday evening. The "Terminator" faced the flurry of flashbulbs on the red carpet before his "Climate Charity Auction Dinner".
Flown in directly from New York from the filming of the Christmas movie "The Man with the Bag", "Arnie" walked with a broad grin - this year without girlfriend Heather Milligan - towards the riding hall where the dinner was being held.
You could tell that Schwarzenegger is playing Santa Claus in his current movie. His white beard was even more pronounced than usual.
Apart from girlfriend Heather, no other family members were present at the start of the Hahnenkamm Days. Instead, the "Styrian Oak" walked the red carpet with "Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative" Director Monika Langthaler and Stanglwirt Junior Manager Maria Hauser.
Dinner for the climate and L.A.
The focus of Thursday's fourth "Arnie" evening was once again on the climate and environmental protection. The proceeds from the auction held as part of the dinner will go to the Climate Initiative, which organizes the Austrian World Summit in Vienna every year in early summer and supports various global climate projects.
This year, part of the proceeds from the auction will also go towards disaster and reconstruction aid following the devastating fires in Los Angeles. Schwarzenegger had already donated one million dollars from his personal fortune in the run-up to the auction.
Watch and leather jacket under the hammer
For all these good causes, a luxury Audemars Piguet watch was once again up for auction. Unlike last year, however, this year it passed through customs without any problems and did not cause Schwarzenegger any unpleasant circumstances. In 2024, the luxury watch fetched an impressive 270,000 euros.
In addition to this watch - bidding this year started at 55,000 euros - a leather jacket belonging to the Hollywood star was waiting for the best bidder this year, starting at 5,000 euros. Also on offer at the same starting price: a knife from the "Arnie" classic "Predator". Also up for grabs: a photo of the "Terminator" by Christoph Palaschke. Another highlight is a work of art by Michel Friess: the starting price is an impressive 15,000 euros.
Celebrities from Schweighöfer to Meier
Once again, many celebrities answered Schwarzenegger's call. Among those spotted on the red carpet were: "Arnie" special and ex-bodybuilder Ralf Moeller, model Barbara Meier, all in white, with husband and entrepreneur Klemens Hallmann, Kitz newcomer and star actor Matthias Schweighöfer and his entourage, pop singer and TV presenter Giovanni Zarrella and his wife Jana Ina Zarrella, The BossHoss, actor Mark Keller and colleague Luise Bähr.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.