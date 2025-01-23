Bloody drama
Forced abortion often burdens women for a long time
The drama surrounding a brutally forced abortion in Linz is shocking. Zoe, a women's counseling center, knows how traumatic the psychological effects of an abortion can be for mothers. Often the partners demand that the baby is never born.
The most important thing is that only the women themselves can decide whether they want to have an abortion or not." Michaela Kaiser, vice-chairwoman of the Zoe pregnancy advice center in Linz, knows from painful experience that there is also a lot of ignorance surrounding this sensitive topic. After a forced abortion in Linz came to light - as reported in the "Krone" newspaper - we wanted to know what the legal situation is like and what questions pregnant women often have.
It's not uncommon for women to come to us who already have two children and don't want a third, either because it's not financially viable or because their life plan is different.
Michaela Kaiser ist Vize-Vorsitzende von Zoe, dem Verein für Schwangerschaftsberatung
Panic attacks and depression
"Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for parents or partners to exert strong pressure to terminate a pregnancy. Women who have such an abortion and do not do so of their own volition often suffer for years, if not decades. The NeuromedCampus repeatedly refers women with panic attacks or depression to us, where it often turns out that they were forced to have an abortion. It's different when they decide to do it themselves," says Kaiser, who provides between 1,400 and 1,700 free consultations per year with her team. Important: The counseling is open-ended and the focus is on providing the best possible support for the women.
There is a separate ethics committee
In principle, abortions may be carried out by doctors in Austria up to the twelfth week after conception as part of the deadline solution. After the three-month period, abortions are only permitted for medical reasons or in the case of very young women. However, a separate ethics committee decides on this.
"We know that there is also abortion tourism to England, Holland and the Czech Republic once the three months are up," says Kaiser.
Up to 40,000 abortions per year
No statistics are kept, but it is estimated that 40,000 babies are aborted nationwide every year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.