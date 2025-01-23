Forced abortion often burdens women for a long time

Panic attacks and depression

"Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for parents or partners to exert strong pressure to terminate a pregnancy. Women who have such an abortion and do not do so of their own volition often suffer for years, if not decades. The NeuromedCampus repeatedly refers women with panic attacks or depression to us, where it often turns out that they were forced to have an abortion. It's different when they decide to do it themselves," says Kaiser, who provides between 1,400 and 1,700 free consultations per year with her team. Important: The counseling is open-ended and the focus is on providing the best possible support for the women.