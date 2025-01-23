Because of pact with FPÖ
German candidate for chancellor fires back at ÖVP
Germany's CDU leader and candidate for chancellor Friedrich Merz has strongly criticized the ÖVP for the current coalition negotiations with the FPÖ. For him, blue-black is a "disaster". The People's Party reacted calmly.
At a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the leader of the opposition German CDU commented on Austria's current domestic policy.
"ÖVP strategy has failed"
The Christian Democrat sees the ÖVP strategy towards the FPÖ as a failure: "They tried to make them more moderate and bring them back to the democratic center by giving them government offices. But the opposite happened," said Merz according to a recording of the English-language conversation on the WEF's YouTube channel (see video below).
Merz rules out alliance with right-wing AfD
The CDU politician emphasized as "my conclusion" from these events in the run-up to the German federal elections on 23 February with regard to the AfD: "We will not include these right-wing populists in a government that is led by me. Never!"
The CDU is leading in the current German polls, with the right-wing AfD in second place. Merz's political remedy against a further strengthening of the right is "very simple": "Solve the problems that people see."
"Emotional" debates about blue-black at EPP meeting
At the EPP meeting in Berlin a few days ago, the coalition negotiations in Austria were debated "very emotionally", reported the "Kurier" newspaper. MEP Peter Liese (CDU) even said that the ÖVP was "selling its soul", according to the newspaper. EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola was also concerned.
The ÖVP is selling its soul.
Der EU-Abgeordnete Peter Liese (CDU)
EU Parliament President also concerned
EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola is also concerned. According to the report, the EPP leaders are exploring every possibility to find a different government constellation in Vienna. The greatest nervousness is among the German sister parties CDU and CSU, which are facing elections.
ÖVP: "Austria needs a government"
In response to Merz's fierce criticism, the People's Party emphasized that "Austria needs a new government". The country "remains a reliable and constructive part of the European Union", it said on Thursday. Like the ÖVP, the CDU is a member of the European People's Party (EPP).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.