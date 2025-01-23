Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Because of pact with FPÖ

German candidate for chancellor fires back at ÖVP

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 14:27

Germany's CDU leader and candidate for chancellor Friedrich Merz has strongly criticized the ÖVP for the current coalition negotiations with the FPÖ. For him, blue-black is a "disaster". The People's Party reacted calmly.

0 Kommentare

At a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the leader of the opposition German CDU commented on Austria's current domestic policy.

"ÖVP strategy has failed"
The Christian Democrat sees the ÖVP strategy towards the FPÖ as a failure: "They tried to make them more moderate and bring them back to the democratic center by giving them government offices. But the opposite happened," said Merz according to a recording of the English-language conversation on the WEF's YouTube channel (see video below).

Merz rules out alliance with right-wing AfD
The CDU politician emphasized as "my conclusion" from these events in the run-up to the German federal elections on 23 February with regard to the AfD: "We will not include these right-wing populists in a government that is led by me. Never!"

The CDU is leading in the current German polls, with the right-wing AfD in second place. Merz's political remedy against a further strengthening of the right is "very simple": "Solve the problems that people see."

"Emotional" debates about blue-black at EPP meeting
At the EPP meeting in Berlin a few days ago, the coalition negotiations in Austria were debated "very emotionally", reported the "Kurier" newspaper. MEP Peter Liese (CDU) even said that the ÖVP was "selling its soul", according to the newspaper. EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola was also concerned.

Zitat Icon

The ÖVP is selling its soul.

Der EU-Abgeordnete Peter Liese (CDU)

EU Parliament President also concerned
EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola is also concerned. According to the report, the EPP leaders are exploring every possibility to find a different government constellation in Vienna. The greatest nervousness is among the German sister parties CDU and CSU, which are facing elections.

ÖVP: "Austria needs a government"
In response to Merz's fierce criticism, the People's Party emphasized that "Austria needs a new government". The country "remains a reliable and constructive part of the European Union", it said on Thursday. Like the ÖVP, the CDU is a member of the European People's Party (EPP).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf