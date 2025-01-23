New acts confirmed
Electric Love Festival: Alan Walker is on board
The third line-up announcement has just been made: Global superstars Dom Dolla and Alan Walker join Major Lazer, Hardwell, Robin Schulz, Marlon Hoffstadt and will make the Electric Love Festival shake from July 3 to 5 at the Salzburgring.
Norwegian DJ and producer Alan Walker belongs to the exclusive billion streams club on Spotify and is currently touring the world with his "Walker World Tour". In July, he will be bringing his mega-hits such as "Faded" and "Alone" to Salzburg. Dom Dolla is one of the hottest acts on the electronic music scene. The Grammy-nominated Australian, known for his signature house sound, recently sold 170,000 tickets for his Australian tour - making him the best-selling electronic artist in the country. In July, he will perform at the Electric Love Festival - one of his few European gigs this year.
There are no limits
Drum & bass fans can look forward to Luude, who tore up the main stage last year together with Dan Lee. Odymel is a promising newcomer who is guaranteed to become a shooting star by July. HBz will provide a great atmosphere at the warm-up party in Club Circus. With Zatox vs. Holy Priest, another "No Boundaries Slot" has also been announced: Here, hardstyle and hard techno merge - without boundaries, without compromise - a guaranteed unforgettable experience.
With three phases announced, the line-up continues to take shape. Highlights so far include Major Lazer Soundsystem, Marlon Hoffstadt, Robin Schulz and Hardwell, who will conquer the ELF Mainstage. Techno and drum and bass fans will get their money's worth with Deborah de Luca and Dimension. A special highlight: Tream will fill the Mainstage in the afternoon with his exclusive Frühschoppen concept.
Tickets and all info
The Electric Love Festival returns to the Salzburgring from July 3 to 5 and will delight visitors with more than 200 artists on six stages. Embedded in the dreamlike scenery of the Fuschlsee region, the festival sets new standards. In addition to three days of musical variety, visitors can look forward to a legendary warm-up party, three campsites, four days of camping fun and unforgettable moments. Visit www.electriclove.at for tickets and all other information about the electronic concert highlight.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
