Electric Love Festival: Alan Walker is on board

Norwegian DJ and producer Alan Walker belongs to the exclusive billion streams club on Spotify and is currently touring the world with his "Walker World Tour". In July, he will be bringing his mega-hits such as "Faded" and "Alone" to Salzburg. Dom Dolla is one of the hottest acts on the electronic music scene. The Grammy-nominated Australian, known for his signature house sound, recently sold 170,000 tickets for his Australian tour - making him the best-selling electronic artist in the country. In July, he will perform at the Electric Love Festival - one of his few European gigs this year.