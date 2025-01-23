Pupils abused: “Wanted to appear as a savior”

However, there was one teenager in particular that he had his eye on - let's call him Martin. "He was really obsessed with him," says Bacher and tells of a nightmare come true: the boy came to him and confessed his infatuation with a girl. His guidance counselor promised to set them up. From then on, he had the pupil completely under his control, telling him all sorts of things he should do to win over his beloved. He told him when he should be home, what he should wear and what he should do and when. They wrote back and forth throughout the day and Martin put the teenager under constant pressure for years. The teacher pretended to be in contact with the girl, but she doubted his sexual innocence. According to the boy, the teacher assaulted him several times in the broom closet. When Martin began to cry at one point, the accused simply said that he shouldn't behave like that, "Laura wants it that way". And so Martin put up with everything.