Impersonating a musician
72-year-old German scammed out of 79,000 euros
Yet another online scam! Since November 2024, a 72-year-old German citizen has been repeatedly contacted by a stranger on social media. He gained the victim's trust on various channels - and then the trap snapped shut.
A 72-year-old German citizen living in Salzburg recently filed a complaint with the police about serious fraud. According to her, a previously unknown perpetrator pretended to be a well-known musician. He contacted the German woman on various social media channels in November 2024.
His approach was so flattering that he gained the victim's trust. He persuaded her to make payments in the form of gift cards. The woman transferred a total of 79,000 euros in assets.
- Internet relationships are of course possible in principle - but if your counterpart demands money from you, you should exercise caution
- Do not transfer money, even if a tragic emergency is claimed.
- Pay attention to the protection of your data and be careful when disclosing personal details.
- Check the privacy settings on your online profiles.
- Be skeptical of unsolicited messages from ladies or gentlemen on the Internet - these are mass mailings to many people!
- Question whether your online acquaintance really has similar interests or whether they may have spied on your online profile.
- Enter the name or photo of the other person in a search engine - you can assume that you are not the only one with search hits!
- Do not send photos or videos of yourself.
- It often helps to involve a trusted person, who can open your eyes and prevent you from doing harm!
- Do not allow yourself to be put under pressure. If the other person demands something vehemently or exerts emotional pressure, you should exercise extreme caution.
- If you have made a bank transfer or paid with your credit card, contact your bank - it may be possible to get some money back.
Do not be afraid to report the matter to the police, there are many people affected. It is important that you take the conversations or chat histories and the payment documents with you.
