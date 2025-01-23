Shipyard, hospital, public transport and the fight against lime

What will happen to the historic shipyard site after the Signa debacle? "We guarantee that the peninsula will not be built on and used by speculators," explained SPÖ Deputy Mayor Bernadette Haider-Wittmann. However, ÖVP Mayor Christian Gepp has now also made it clear: "With me as mayor, there will be no zoning of building land for the shipyard peninsula." As the Greens and FPÖ were also against the construction project, the issue seems to be off the table.