Municipal council election 2025
Shipyard, hospital, public transport and the fight against lime
From the development of the shipyard site to the location of the hospital, there was plenty to discuss: The election campaign in Korneuburg was exciting. On Sunday, the citizens will now have their say.
What will happen to the historic shipyard site after the Signa debacle? "We guarantee that the peninsula will not be built on and used by speculators," explained SPÖ Deputy Mayor Bernadette Haider-Wittmann. However, ÖVP Mayor Christian Gepp has now also made it clear: "With me as mayor, there will be no zoning of building land for the shipyard peninsula." As the Greens and FPÖ were also against the construction project, the issue seems to be off the table.
Housing as a top issue
Housing in the city area will remain a key issue. The SPÖ is (co-)demanding social housing and Gepp is focusing on careful urban development.
Korneuburg will become a training location for surgical assistance. In addition to other projects, we are also implementing a pump track facility for cycling fans.
Bürgermeister Christian Gepp (ÖVP)
Bild: Philipp Monihart
The preservation of the hospital site has also been discussed. As reported, a new central clinic could be built in another municipality. This will be clarified in March at the earliest, when the health pact is presented. Haider-Wittmann nevertheless already wants to name a replacement site directly in Korneuburg. Gepp's counter: "That's just speculation so far."
Haider-Wittmann also wants a more frequent bus service in the city, while Gepp is backing the expansion of the elementary school and a decalcification plant.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.