Immediate resignation
NEOS state spokesperson Aldali says goodbye
No mandate in the state parliament, coalition negotiations in the federal government failed and recently no gains in Burgenland: the Neos are stuck in political nirvana. And now the spokesperson for the Salzburg Left Party is also leaving. For family reasons, as Lisa Aldali announced.
A four-year-old son, her and her husband working as teachers at schools, plus the mandate as state spokesperson: Lisa Aldali could no longer cope with this burden. She unexpectedly announced her resignation as state spokesperson for the Neos today with immediate effect.
Even without a mandate for the Neos in the state parliament - the Pinken party was ousted in the election - Aldali was always keen to comment on state issues. She was not granted political success. Lukas Rupsch, Salzburg local councillor and Aldali's former deputy, will take over her seat as spokesperson.
It is still unclear who will be the spokesperson for the Salzburg Left in future. According to the statutes, the members elect the spokesperson. In the next three to four months, there will be a meeting at which all of Salzburg's 3187 members will have a vote. It is currently unclear who will take over the job and thus move into the political limelight.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
