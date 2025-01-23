Living at €11/m2: many can only dream of this

GBV will not sit still in 2025 either

GBV has big plans for the current year. A total of 409 million euros will be invested in new construction and renovation. This year, 1,200 apartments are to be completed, 943 of them as rental properties or under the rental with purchase option system. According to Mariacher, the stabilization of construction costs and rents as well as the decarbonization of existing properties is proving to be a challenge for the future. Often, demolition is the only way out.