Trump pardons criminals – can UHBP do the same?

Within the space of a few days, two American heads of state have caused outrage among legal experts with their signatures - Joe Biden pardoned family and friends who were under investigation. And his successor Donald Trump used a squeaky felt-tip pen to ensure that around 1,500 of his supporters will no longer be considered convicted violent criminals after the storming of the Capitol in 2021, but rather "victims of a corrupt legal system". Such waves of pardons would be unthinkable here. Wouldn't they?