Bestseller “Echtzeitalter” as a stage experience!

Chief dramaturge Gerald Maria Bauer fillets out the length from the 365 pages and brings the sometimes tough "Real Time Age" to life in a fast-paced and authentic way that is almost one hundred percent true to the text. The stage remains discreetly in the background, pixelated in gray, and can be either a diffuse PC screen or a boarding school wall - in any case, the focus is on the magnificent cast of actors, who perform in multiple roles. Led by Ludwig Wendelin Weißenberger, who plays the textually lamentable role of Till with stunning and touching dedication. Sebastian Pass as "Dolinar" is simply brutally good, Clemens Matzka as the section head draws applause, and Sophie Aujesky, Aña-Maria Kunz, Curdin Caviezel and Stefan Rosenthal also received well-deserved applause at the end. Whoever goes in with the whole class - and takes their parents with them - has won!