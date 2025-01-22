State election 2025
Shaky race for seats
The state election has been fought. The battle for seats has not yet been decided. Several candidates are in the running, especially on the ÖVP list.
The SPÖ has won 15 basic seats. There are also two remaining seats. "As things stand at the moment, Roland Fürst and Gerhard Hutter will receive them", according to the Landhaus. This would correspond to the order of precedence. However, changes are still possible due to the formation of the government and the resignation of seats. Former provincial parliament president Verena Dunst, for example, would no longer be in the provincial parliament despite having received many preferential votes. The Freedom Party is taking it easy after the election.
FPÖ takes its time with the allocation of seats
The provincial party executive will not meet until Thursday. On the agenda is an analysis of the election results. The FPÖ won five basic mandates and four remaining mandates. In addition, there is one Federal Councillor and the right to nominate the 2nd President of the Provincial Parliament. "Personnel issues are being discussed, but there will be no decision," explains provincial party secretary Daniel Jägerbauer.
ÖVP: Sagartz and Laschober-Luif are set
The next few days will see heated personnel debates among the Turquoise Party. After the loss of votes, only the basic mandates in the constituencies of Neusiedl am See, Eisenstadt, Oberpullendorf and Oberwart are still fixed. Four remaining seats, including the one for ÖVP leader Christian Sagartz and Carina Laschober-Luif, who are considered to be the frontrunners, will come via the state list. The decision on who will win the two remaining seats will be made by the provincial party executive in a week's time. The southern part of the province in particular is positioning itself with Bernd Strobl (Güssing district) and Philipp Kohl (Jennersdorf district). The latter says: "If you have more mandates than districts, you should cover all districts. However, the Wirtschaftsbund with candidate Melanie Eckhardt and the district of Neusiedl also want to get involved.
Everything is clear for the Greens, however: Anja Haider-Wallner and Wolfgang Spitzmüller will take over the seats for the time being.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.