Shaky race for seats

ÖVP: Sagartz and Laschober-Luif are set

The next few days will see heated personnel debates among the Turquoise Party. After the loss of votes, only the basic mandates in the constituencies of Neusiedl am See, Eisenstadt, Oberpullendorf and Oberwart are still fixed. Four remaining seats, including the one for ÖVP leader Christian Sagartz and Carina Laschober-Luif, who are considered to be the frontrunners, will come via the state list. The decision on who will win the two remaining seats will be made by the provincial party executive in a week's time. The southern part of the province in particular is positioning itself with Bernd Strobl (Güssing district) and Philipp Kohl (Jennersdorf district). The latter says: "If you have more mandates than districts, you should cover all districts. However, the Wirtschaftsbund with candidate Melanie Eckhardt and the district of Neusiedl also want to get involved.