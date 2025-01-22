“This concern can lead to new successes!”

The recent results of our team must make your heart bleed. In your day, potential candidates for victory had to sit out because there was no room in the team. What went wrong there?

Too few people were put on the map. We used to have European Cup skiers training with the best, so you pulled the whole team along with you and everyone could train with the absolute best in the world. And you get better in training. Many other nations, such as Switzerland and Norway, are now doing this. In Austria, we haven't done that enough - at least since 2015. I'm sure that heads are now spinning about what can be done better. So that young talent stays involved, so that this transition from the European Cup to the World Cup finally succeeds here in Austria. And to filter out what makes a good skier. And I believe that this concern can then lead to new successes.