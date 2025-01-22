Tyrolean must pay
Student sprayed SS runes on FPÖ election posters
"Decorated" or destroyed election posters are commonplace in the run-up to an election. A Tyrolean student (19) has now had to sit in the dock at Innsbruck provincial court because he targeted FPÖ posters in September.
On the night of September 7, the 19-year-old student in the Tyrolean Oberland demonstrably grabbed a spray can. According to the public prosecutor's office, he and other perpetrators defaced a total of 17 FPÖ election posters and caused damage of around 5,800 euros.
"Only two posters, not 17"
However, the young man only pleaded guilty to two posters and smearing them with crossed-out SS runes. "Everything else was not me," he said in front of Judge Andreas Fleckl.
It was stupidity and I now know that you have to be politically active in a different way.
Defense lawyer: "He wants to make amends"
In any case, her client was understanding and sorry, said his defense lawyer. He also wanted to make up for the damage caused to the party with an amount of 800 euros. The 19-year-old himself also agreed: "It was stupid and I now know that you have to be politically active in a different way."
Diversion without punishment, but it means paying
After a few minutes, Judge Fleckl finally ended the hearing with a diversion for the two posters and otherwise an acquittal. "I am imposing a probationary period of two years and an order to pay the FPÖ 800 euros in damages within one month," he explained. There was no evidence for a total of 17 spray-painted posters.
