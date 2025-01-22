Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tyrolean must pay

Student sprayed SS runes on FPÖ election posters

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 07:00

"Decorated" or destroyed election posters are commonplace in the run-up to an election. A Tyrolean student (19) has now had to sit in the dock at Innsbruck provincial court because he targeted FPÖ posters in September.

0 Kommentare

On the night of September 7, the 19-year-old student in the Tyrolean Oberland demonstrably grabbed a spray can. According to the public prosecutor's office, he and other perpetrators defaced a total of 17 FPÖ election posters and caused damage of around 5,800 euros.

"Only two posters, not 17"
However, the young man only pleaded guilty to two posters and smearing them with crossed-out SS runes. "Everything else was not me," he said in front of Judge Andreas Fleckl.

Zitat Icon

It was stupidity and I now know that you have to be politically active in a different way.

Der Angeklagte beim Prozess

Defense lawyer: "He wants to make amends"
In any case, her client was understanding and sorry, said his defense lawyer. He also wanted to make up for the damage caused to the party with an amount of 800 euros. The 19-year-old himself also agreed: "It was stupid and I now know that you have to be politically active in a different way."

Diversion without punishment, but it means paying
After a few minutes, Judge Fleckl finally ended the hearing with a diversion for the two posters and otherwise an acquittal. "I am imposing a probationary period of two years and an order to pay the FPÖ 800 euros in damages within one month," he explained. There was no evidence for a total of 17 spray-painted posters.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Markus Stegmayr
Markus Stegmayr
Porträt von Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf